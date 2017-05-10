Jill: Weather will be good for viewing the full flower moon Wednesday night

Temperatures started off in the lower 60s and will warm into the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon. We will see a few puffy clouds, otherwise it will be mostly sunny. Great weather if you have outdoor plans.



FULL MOON: The Full Spring Moon rises at 7:31 p.m. Sky conditions will be great for viewing and we hope you share your view of it through the WBRC First Alert Weather app.



NEXT RAIN/STORM CHANCE: Stormy on Friday. FIRST ALERT for isolated to widely scattered showers during the early morning hours, which could impact your drive into work. Greater coverage of storms is expected between 12-6 p.m. and that’s when there is a better chance for an isolated severe storm. Primary risks include strong wind gusts and half-inch to one-inch hail. The main stormy corridor shifts south of us during the evening and overnight hours.



MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Continues to look pleasant with dry conditions. Temperatures will climb into the 70s on Saturday and 80s on Sunday.



NEXT WEEK: Dry weather prevails at least through Wednesday and temperatures soar into the upper 80s daily.



