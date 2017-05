Cecilia Pearson with Alabama Baby & Child magazine showed us gift ideas for Mother's Day.

Nourish Foods - https://nourishmeals.com/ Amazon Alexa Nucleus family intercom - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4BGW9Zf7aw Swoozies in the Summit - http://www.swoozies.com/store-locations/birmingham

For more information, visit www.AlBabyMag.com.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.