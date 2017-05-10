Jeh Jeh Live: Vette Spectacular

The Vette Spectacular: All Corvette Show is this Saturday, May 13 from 9am-3pm at the Zamora Shrine Temple, 3521 Ratliff Rd – Birmingham, AL 35210. It is an Indoor/Outdoor show rain or shine. There will also be a cash prize for 50/50, a silent auction, and food on hand. The money raised supports Magic Moments. Registration & show cars arrive at 7 a.m. and it opens to the public at 9 a.m. Trophies will be handed out for best in each class – C1-C7 & best of show. The first 50 paid registered cars park inside Temple. Car entry fee is $35. Sell your car at the Car Corral for a $15 fee. The show is sponsored by The Mid-Alabama Corvette Club. For more information, visit www.midalcorvette.com.

