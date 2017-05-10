Chicken Teriyaki

Ingredients:

Chicken breast (4)

Green peppers (1)

Red peppers (1)

Onion (1)

Pineapple (chunks)

Teriyaki sauce

Broccoli florets

Directions:

Marinate chicken in teriyaki sauce and juice from pineapple for at least 30 minutes. The longer the more flavorful.

Cut vegetables in bit size pieces.

In a large nonstick skillet add chicken with peppers and onion. Sauté until chicken is brown. Turn chicken and stir in broccoli and pineapple chunks. Cook until chicken is done.

Serve over rice pilaf or wild rice blend.

