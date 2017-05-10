Motorcyclist killed in crash on Finley Blvd. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Finley Blvd.

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC) (Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are on the scene of a deadly crash on Finley Boulevard that involves an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle.

Police say a person on the motorcycle was killed.

We will update this story as soon as we get more information.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly