Mickey: Rain returns Friday

We are looking at another warm day out there today. It's been a milder start so far with temperatures this morning in the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly clear skies. Look for mostly sunny skies for this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and winds developing out of the west around 5 mph.

Tonight we should see partly cloudy skies with lows near 63 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday into Thursday night brings an expected increase in cloud cover during the day with highs again in the upper 80s and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph and low in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Friday still looks to be our best chance of experiencing rain and thunderstorms this week. While we could see some isolated strong storms, severe storms are not anticipated with this system. We could experience heavy rainfall and ponding on the roadways during our evening rush hour.

Mother's day weekend now looks to be dry with decreasing clouds on Saturday and mostly clear skies on Mother's Day. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s and highs in the 70s Saturday...mid-80s on Sunday.

Sunshine and warm temperatures take us into next week.

