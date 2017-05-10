Troopers searching for driver after chase ends in Gardendale - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Troopers searching for driver after chase ends in Gardendale

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
GARDENDALE, AL (WBRC) -

A search is underway in Gardendale following a police chase.

The chase involving a motorcycle began on I-20/59 and ended after 4 a.m. at Fieldstown and Colburg Roads, according to Alabama State Trooper Chuck Daniel.

Troopers initially attempted pull over two motorcycles for speeding when one driver fled and continued to I-65 North. The driver then ditched his bike in Gardendale and ran. The bike was towed from the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

