Troopers searching for driver after chase ends in Gardendale

A search is underway in Gardendale following a police chase.

The chase involving a motorcycle began on I-20/59 and ended after 4 a.m. at Fieldstown and Colburg Roads, according to Alabama State Trooper Chuck Daniel.

Troopers initially attempted pull over two motorcycles for speeding when one driver fled and continued to I-65 North. The driver then ditched his bike in Gardendale and ran. The bike was towed from the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.