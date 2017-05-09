Tuscaloosa business owners push for change after man killed near bar

Tuscaloosa business owners are voicing concerns about recent violence. This comes after the death of 23-year-old Branden Moss over the weekend.



Business owner Tim Olive, who leases property near 3000 Bar, expressed outrage that the establishment is still open after numerous violations there. The city confirms the bar has a series of revenue, legal and public safety violations for months now.



Councilman Matt Calderone said they're gathering data to hold a public meeting to consider revoking the bar’s business license.

“Losing that young man's life didn't have to be. This bar has no business in that area,” said Olive.



“An establishment that is not a good corporate citizen of Tuscaloosa and might encourage some bad behavior or some illegal behavior is something we want to address immediately,” said Calderone.



People who knew Branden Moss said he always stood up for what was right. Police believe that could have been just the thing that led to his death.



A former principal of Hillcrest High School and football coach of where Moss graduated spoke with us.



“You know it's hard for us to forgive the young man who pulled the trigger because we love Branden so much,” said Coach Ok Bryant.



Police say the man who killed Moss is 26-year-old Markis Russell.



Investigators said Russell shot Moss after Moss approached the group of men who assaulted the victim he tried to help.



An emotional Bryant talks about the blow his death has had to the Hillcrest High School community.

“They lost not only a teammate, they lost a best friend, Branden's fiancée lost a great man and his daughter lost an awesome father,” said Bryant.



Bryant said Moss was a role model who wanted to give back.

“The younger kids just gravitated to him. He was like a magnet. They wanted to learn so much from Branden,” said Bryant.



His former Principal Allison Mays knew Moss well and said he could light up a room. She too took the news of his passing hard.



“He was heading in such a good direction in such a good place and it shouldn't have ended the way it did,” said Mays.



Moss's Hillcrest family and loved ones continue to mourn, but also remember Moss's legacy of trying to do good by others no matter what.

“The class of 2012 was a good group of kids and very tight-nit and I think it's very difficult for them to lose a young man they played with and cared for deeply,” said Mays. “To the young men, he played with those are the guys that are hurting right now,” said Bryant.



A gofundme account to help with expenses during this time has been started for the family. Click here if you’d like to donate.



