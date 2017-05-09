Federal prosecutors go after drug kingpins

How can we stop the flow of drugs through our communities? Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said it takes the dismantling of entire drug organizations at the highest possible level.

Vance said in federal prosecutions they are taking out the kingpins. That in turns stops the importation of drugs at the highest level.

Just this month, the US Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Alabama dismantled a drug organization operating in Tuscaloosa. Ten people were indicted in connection to Tuscaloosa Methamphetamine, Cocaine Drug-trafficking Conspiracy.

It’s an office Joyce Vance led for eight years so she knows all about the aggressive approach federal prosecutors are taking to get heroin off the streets.

“When you dismantle an organization or take out part of a drug trafficking organization, even if you take out folks involved in bringing heroin say from Atlanta into Birmingham it’s an immediate impact. You’re drying up at that particular drug supply,” said Vance.

Vance said the streets will only stay dry for so long. “Sooner or later other drug dealers will step in and redevelop those relationships. It buys the community time, breathing space.”

Vance said that cycle highlights that there is more than just a problem of criminal enforcement. She said this is a problem you can’t arrest your way out of.

“It’s critically important that we have organizations in the community like the 'Pills to Needles Initiative'. That is ran out of the Jefferson County medical health department. That initiative servers to educate people to prevent addiction and see develop treatment options for people who are addicts,” said Vance.

Vance describes the heroin as one of the most significant drug problems in Birmingham. “Absolute numbers, our problem is not as big as perhaps Chicago or New York's. Percentage wise in our population, it is the most significant drug problem that we are seeing. This addiction to heroin and other opiates.”

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.