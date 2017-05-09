Warnings about deadly drug called 'gray death'

The latest drug to hit Alabama and is killing users across the southeast. We're talking about gray death.

Law enforcement says users are taking this drug cocktail searching for the ultimate high, but the only thing this mixture delivers is a death sentence.

Doctors and law enforcement want to get in front of this deadly concoction before it's too late.

Law enforcement's message about gray death is straight forward. Lt. Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force says, "If you put this in your body, you will die. This is a deadly, deadly combination. A deadly cocktail of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil."

Dr. Stefan Kertesz is an addiction expert and associate professor at UAB. He spoke about what this drug mixture can do to your body.

"Because they are so powerful, they can quickly stop breathing. That effect is hard to predict. The person taking the drug may not know that is going to happen to them," Dr. Kertesz explains.

With cases in Georgia and South Alabama, Lt. Hammac says it is only a matter of time before grey death claims victims in Alabama. "We would be naive not to think that it is going to surface here in the Birmingham metro area," he said.

That is why they are trying to get ahead of it. But 'grey death' is not the biggest battle at hand. "The emergency of these drug really represents the fact that we have a lot of people who have addiction and we have not made it easy to get evidence based treatment in this county. We need to do that," Dr. Kertesz explains.

"Whenever we can break that cycle of demand I am pretty sure we can put a serious dent in eliminating the supply as well," Lt. Hammac adds.

