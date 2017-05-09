What's Right With Our Schools: Fidget Spinners

If you're a parent of small children, you've heard of them although they are also popular among high school students.

They look like toys, but can have benefits to children with ADHD and other children who have trouble concentrating in school.

Some schools getting overwhelmed with students bringing the gizmos to class have now banned them as distractions to learning, but not at Hoover's Trace Crossings Elementary.

Check out Sarah Verser's story on these spinners and how some teachers are implementing fidget spinners into their lesson plans.

