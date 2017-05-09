TRAFFIC ALERT: State troopers responding to 5-car wreck on I-20/59 NB, major delays

TRAFFIC ALERT: State troopers responding to 5-car wreck on I-20/ - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

State troopers are responding to a five-car crash with injuries on I-20/59 Northbound North of Exit 73 in Tuscaloosa.

Rush hour traffic has slowed to a crawl.

Drivers can take Skyland Blvd. to avoid the big delay.

