Teen defendant to testify in Gilotti murder trial

Calling the case against his client “circumstantial evidence,” the defense attorney for a teen accused in the fatal shooting of Iraq War veteran Mike Gilotti said his client would testify.

Opening statements were presented to a jury Tuesday in the murder trial of Charleston Wells, 17, one of four defendants in the murder of the Hoover husband and father.

Wells attorney, Charles Salvaggio, blamed the fatal January 5, 2016 shooting on co-defendant Ahmad Johnson, whose trial is scheduled for next month.

“Charleston asked Ahmad Johnson, ‘Why? You didn’t have to shoot that man. Why?’” Salvaggio told the jury.

Prosecutors told jurors they will call another co-defendant, Darrian Bryant, who will testify against Wells.

Assistant District Attorney Lane Tolbert told jurors Gilotti left his home for an early morning workout.

“He doesn’t know what’s about to befall him,” Tolbert said. “I guess he’s too nice of a guy.”

Tolbert said Wells approached Gilotti and asked directions, then described Gilotti running back to his front door for safety as he saw the gun. Prosecutors said Gilotti was shot in the back.

Prosecutors called six witnesses Tuesday afternoon to establish Wells, Johnson, Bryant, and De’Ron Lucas as part of a group involved in a series of vehicle break-ins in several cities in the days leading up to the Gilotti murder.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.