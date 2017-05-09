House committee still looking at bill removing permit requirement for conceal carry

The sponsor of a bill removing the state requirement for a permit for conceal carry of a weapon is still hoping for a passage in the legislature.

The bill remains in a house committee. It would no longer require gun owners to get a permit to conceal carry a gun. The bill is opposed by police departments across the state.

Jefferson County lawmakers Allen Treadaway of Morris and Allen Farley of McCalla questioned the bill and both say they were threatened by a post on the gun rights group Bama Carry's Facebook page to support it.

"This is on social media. You have a lot of people seeing things differently than other people do," said Farley.

The bill is in Treadaway's and Farley's committee.

"Of course the bill is stuck in committee. It's very unfortunate personalities have got involved at this level," Sen. Gerald Allen of Cottondale said.

The head of Bama Carry denied the post was an actual threat.

Allen, the bill’s sponsor, is still hoping to get the bill to a house floor vote. "There is still plenty of time for the leadership in the house to do the right thing. Uphold the oath of office they took by protecting the second amendment and the U.S. Constitution," Allen said.

Senator Allen said if the bill does fail this legislative session he will come back with it again.

Farley says he plans to inform other house members of the alleged threat.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.