Fatal wrecks up so far on Alabama highways

Some Alabama State Troopers say Alabama highways are not safe. And they point to the numbers as proof.

There have been 128 days so far in 2017. In that time, 219 people have died on state highways. That's an average of 1.7 fatalities a day.

Those numbers are up by 15 compared to the same time from last year.

But get this: The number of car wrecks are down. So why are fatalities increasing?

Troopers point to 4 major contributing factors: speed, distractions, driving under the influence, and one of the biggest - not wearing a seatbelt.

Of those who've died and had a seatbelt available to them, 60 percent were not wearing them.

“It is the greatest safety measure the automobile industry ever came out with. And it takes three seconds to put it on,” says State Trooper Chuck Daniel. “And if you wear it every time, a lot of the excuses of, 'It's uncomfortable' or 'I forgot' would go away. Just make it a habit.”

We are just a couple of weeks away from Memorial Day and from Memorial Day to Labor Day - a total of 100 days, that will be the deadliest time on the roadways.

Troopers are asking, begging and pleading - slow down, pay attention, never drive under the influence, and buckle up.

