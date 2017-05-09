Bill in committee would mandate coverage of autism therapy programs

Parents across Alabama with children on the autism spectrum will be watching a vote in Montgomery Wednesday. A bill is in a house senate committee that mandates insurance coverage for therapy programs for these children.

James Gallini is a special education attorney, but the fight for the autism therapy bill is personal for him. "I can tell you my daughter, she was born severely impacted by autism. She has been fortunate to have ABA therapy embedded in her school program, but once again that is expensive," said Gallini.

Gallini's 13-year-old daughter Eva has had Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy paid for by special education. It has been effective, but it's a big cost to taxpayers since the money comes out of the education budget.

"It's important to Alabama taxpayers to remove some of the burden placed on our school now for providing therapy for kids,” Rep. Jack Williams of Vestavia Hills said.

Williams' House Bill 284 would mandate insurance companies provide coverage for the treatment. The Business Council of Alabama and some in the insurance industry have opposed the mandate.

Gallini says the bill has a provision to protect against any jump in insurance costs. "If premiums more than one percent because of the mandate to cover ABA therapy, then nobody has to do it," Gallini said.

There are five legislative meeting days left. Supporters say Wednesday's vote is critical if the bill passes or not.

