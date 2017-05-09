Abrams Elementary School testing for mold for the second time this school year

“I have been angry from day one.”



Candice Davis' frustrations come as she's concerned about her children's health.



“My fifth-grader has chronic asthma that has been flaring up. It's gotten a lot worse,” Davis says. “My first-grader now has to see a pulmonary specialist due to what has been going on here since she started in kindergarten.”



They attend Abrams Elementary School in Bessemer where students and teachers have been increasingly reporting symptoms of fatigue, headaches, and sinus issues.



The concern is that there may be mold inside. It wouldn't be the first time the school has dealt with this issue. In August, mold was discovered in one building on campus. All students were moved into main building next door where the concern is now.



“I personally feel that they should have initially, when the school year began, bussed these children somewhere else,” Davis says. “This is something that should have been taken care of.”



On Wednesday, crews tested the air quality in the main building to see if any mold may have been transferred over.



Principal LaRhonda Aikerson says the results from Tuesday's testing are expected back by Friday.



Davis also says she hopes to have a meeting with parents about this issue sometime this week.

