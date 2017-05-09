Players and coaches react to early siging period approved for December

Northridge High School football coach Mike Vickery believes the new early signing period will be an adjustment for recruits.

"I'm not a huge early signing period fan. It puts a little bit more pressure in kids to be seen a little bit faster and get out and be on campus a little bit sooner," Vickery said Tuesday.

On Monday, the NCAA approved a 72 hour signing period from December 20 - 22.

Northridge running back Kerry Shepherd thinks it's good for players who can enroll in school early.

"It's sort of good because you know if it's a good school you want to go to you get to practice with them earlier," Shepherd explained.

Players can choose to sign in December or wait until the signing period that starts on the first Wednesday of February and ends April first.

"I think the three days in December and what's that going to do is start the recruiting up just a little bit. Official visits will start earlier," Vickery went on to say.

College coaches will have to wait to see how many recruits will decide to sign early or wait until several months later.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.