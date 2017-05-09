Birmingham businessman running for US Senate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A Birmingham businessman says he's joining the race for the U.S. Senate in Alabama.

Dom Gentile said Tuesday he will run as a Republican for the seat now held by Luther Strange, who was appointed to the position after Jeff Sessions became U.S. attorney general.

The 51-year-old Gentile has never held elective office. His platform includes supporting a flat tax, balancing the budget, protecting unborn children and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. He also wants to end what he calls the "monopolistic behavior" of insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Gentile joins a GOP race that includes Strange, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, state Rep. Ed Henry and the president of the Christian Coalition of Alabama, Randy Brinson.

Ron Crumpton is the only Democrat in the race.

