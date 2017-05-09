First Alert: Rain returns late this week

Temperatures are climbing into the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon with another day of sunshine. Fortunately, the dew point temperatures are in the 50s which is making for some incredible feeling weather. If you like low humidity, this is the perfect weather for you. The sky will be clear tonight with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Sunshine is again in the forecast Wednesday with highs reaching the lower 90s. It will feel more like Summertime than Spring by Wednesday afternoon. We'll have a few clouds across the area Wednesday night with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will begin to return by Thursday afternoon and evening. The increase in moisture will help set the stage for rain and a few thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday.

FIRST ALERT: Friday looks fairly wet, but I'm not expecting severe weather with the setup. We may see a few isolated strong storms with cloudy skies and periods of rain lasting through the afternoon/evening. Highs Friday will reach the lower 80s. Rain chances will remain high through Friday night.

Mother's Day Weekend Forecast: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday night should be clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s. More sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

Long range forecast: It looks like much of next week will be sunny, warm, and dry.

