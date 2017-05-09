Gadsden City Council passes rideshare ordinance

For the first time in the city's history, Gadsden has a ridesharing ordinance. This despite the fact no ridesharing companies exist in the city yet.



On Tuesday, Gadsden City Council's seven members voted unanimously for the ordinance, which regulates companies like Uber and Lyft that contract out with drivers and their own vehicles.



The ordinance, which runs for nine pages, bars drivers who are in the national sex offender database or who have been arrested for driving under the influence in the past seven years. The drivers can't have been convicted of three or more moving traffic violations in the past three years, or major traffic violations such as attempting to elude police. Among other things, the ordinance lays out requirements for business licenses, insurance, signage and a safety check.



Council President Deverick Williams said after the meeting, the council was rushing to make a deadline tied to a bill pending in the state legislature. That bill would call for stiffer license fees and regulation by the State Public Service Commission, without the city or other municipality being notified or consulted.



The state bill has an amendment that would grandfather in cities like Gadsden that passed the ordinance within a 90-day window of any state law taking effect, or cities like Birmingham and Tuscaloosa who already have their own rideshare legislation.



Williams says neither Uber nor Lyft are currently picking up passengers in the Gadsden area. However, several people reported spotting vehicles with an Uber logo on them apparently mapping and surveying the city as a potential future market.



The city also has no current taxi services. The council will vote next week on whether to license one small taxi company.

