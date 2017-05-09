Tuscaloosa firefighters implementing Juvenile Fire Setter Program

Tuscaloosa firefighters are moving forward with a plan to make sure kids suspected of starting house fires never do it again.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue kicked off it's Juvenile Fire Setter Program after a blaze burned several units at Downing Place Apartments in April.

"As far as a complete program for fire prevention, this is another step in our community risk reduction, having a Juvenile Fire Setter Program," Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb said.

Last month, firefighters rescued two people, and six residents were treated for smoke inhalation following the Downing Place Apartments fire.

Investigators determined a child under the age of 10 started it.

"Besides giving the family fire safety tips, what they can do in their home to help protect those youngsters," Holcomb said.

The Juvenile Fire Setter Program is a diversion program. Kids who don't go through it after starting a fire would be referred to juvenile court. Depending on the circumstances, authorities want to ensure the child and their parents get fire safety education or professional counseling if needed.



"We will refer him to mental health professionals or whatever we determine that individual may need. We'll reach out to the community to see if we can find those individuals to help that person," Holcomb continued.

Holcomb said they only report one or two fires a year that were started by a minor.

