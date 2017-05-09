McAdory HS student arrested for making school threat

For the first time in the city's history, Gadsden has a ridesharing ordinance.More >>
Tuscaloosa firefighters are moving forward with a plan to make sure kids suspected of starting house fires they never do it again.
McAdory High school representatives confirm a child wrote a threat, saying he would shoot up the school on Wednesday.
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex.
The Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama named a new interim president following the arrest of the former CEO who quit.
