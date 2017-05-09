McAdory HS student arrested for making school threat

McAdory High School representatives confirm a student wrote a threat, saying he would shoot up the school on Wednesday.

The school saw the incident on surveillance cameras and identified the 16-year-old boy.

"The kid is not a threat," said McAdory High School's principal.

Police say the student did not have any weapons in his possession. McAdory was never on lockdown.

School officials say the teen was upset because his girlfriend broke up with him.

The student was arrested and everyone at the school is safe.

Police say the teen was released to his parents pending formal charges in juvenile court and administrative disciplinary action from the school.

