Man found shot to death in Birmingham apartment identified - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man found shot to death in Birmingham apartment identified

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC) (Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex.

Authorities have identified the victim as 19-year-old Marcus Murray.

Police say Murray's body was found by his girlfriend Tuesday morning at the Oaks at Springville apartment complex on Earline Circle.

Police believe Murray was shot last night.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly