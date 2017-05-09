Man, 19, found shot to death in Birmingham apartment - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC) (Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex.

Police say a 19-year-old man's body was found by his girlfriend Tuesday morning at the Oaks at Springville apartment complex on Earline Circle.

Police believe the victim was shot last night.

No arrests have been made.

