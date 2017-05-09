Low Country Shrimp Hoppin' John

Ingredients:
4 cups of chicken stock
1 pound of bacon
1 white onion, chopped
1 pound of shrimp
2 cups of black-eyed peas
1 red bell pepper, chopped
6 sprigs of fresh thyme
2 tablespoons of Cajun seasoning
1/2 bunch of celery, chopped
2 cups of uncooked rice
1 diced poblano pepper
2 bay leaves
Chopped green onions, optional
Directions:
In a large pot, dice bacon and cook until almost crispy, add vegetables and sauté with bacon for 2 minutes on medium heat. Add chicken stock, seasoning and rice. Bring to a boil. Simmer for 15 minutes, reduce heat if necessary. Add shrimp and simmer for another 15 minutes or until rice is cooked thoroughly. Garnish with green onions and thyme.
