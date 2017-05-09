Low Country Shrimp Hoppin' John

Ingredients:

4 cups of chicken stock

1 pound of bacon

1 white onion, chopped

1 pound of shrimp

2 cups of black-eyed peas

1 red bell pepper, chopped

6 sprigs of fresh thyme

2 tablespoons of Cajun seasoning

1/2 bunch of celery, chopped

2 cups of uncooked rice

1 diced poblano pepper

2 bay leaves

Chopped green onions, optional

Directions:

In a large pot, dice bacon and cook until almost crispy, add vegetables and sauté with bacon for 2 minutes on medium heat. Add chicken stock, seasoning and rice. Bring to a boil. Simmer for 15 minutes, reduce heat if necessary. Add shrimp and simmer for another 15 minutes or until rice is cooked thoroughly. Garnish with green onions and thyme.

