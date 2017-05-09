Jill: A hot afternoon ahead, but thankfully it won't be humid

ABOVE NORMAL STRETCH: High temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will range from the middle to upper 80s. The normal high this time of year is 80 degrees and we will fall short of record highs in the 90s.



The weather looks great the next few days for folks wanting to go out to the Oak Mountain Spring State Fair.



FULL MOON: The moon rises at 6:37 p.m. and is almost full this evening and will be full tomorrow. Tomorrow, the Full Flower Moon rises at 7:31 p.m. Sky conditions will be great for viewing both nights and we hope you share your view of it through the WBRC First Alert Weather app!



NEXT RAIN/STORM CHANCE: Friday still looks like the day we will see showers and storms. FIRST ALERT for rain chances in the morning for northwest parts of central Alabama. Best chance for the heart of the WBRC viewing area is during the afternoon and evening hours. Enough instability and wind shear looks to be present for an isolated chance for severe storms. Hail and wind are the primary threats.



MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Continues to look pleasant with exiting rain on Saturday and bright sunshine and pleasant temperatures on Sunday.



Tracking hot temperatures on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

