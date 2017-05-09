Bob Sykes Fresh Sausage with Summer Vegetables

Ingredients:

6 Bob Sykes Fresh Sausage

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 large garlic cloves

3 Tbsps fresh oregano

1 Lb. Zucchini

¾ Lbs. Cherry tomatoes

½ cup fresh basil

Salt

Pepper

Directions:

Prepare sausage by cooking on grill until done.

Heat olive oilin a large sauté pan over medium heat.

Add garlic and oregano stirring for a few seconds,

then add zucchini and cook 3 to 5 minutes.

Cut the grilled sausage into bite size pieces and add

to pan along with tomatoes, basil, salt, and pepper.

Continue to sauté until tomatoes are just soften about

1 minute.Transfer to platter and serve.

