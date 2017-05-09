Bob Sykes Fresh Sausage with Summer Vegetables - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bob Sykes Fresh Sausage with Summer Vegetables

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

6 Bob Sykes Fresh Sausage
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
4 large garlic cloves
3 Tbsps fresh oregano
1 Lb. Zucchini
¾ Lbs. Cherry tomatoes
½ cup fresh basil
Salt
Pepper

Directions:

Prepare sausage by cooking on grill until done.
Heat olive oilin a large sauté pan over medium heat.
Add garlic and oregano stirring for a few seconds,
then add zucchini and cook 3 to 5 minutes.
Cut the grilled sausage into bite size pieces and add
to pan along with tomatoes, basil, salt, and pepper.
Continue to sauté until tomatoes are just soften about
1 minute.Transfer to platter and serve.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly