Bob Sykes Fresh Sausage with Summer Vegetables

Ingredients:
6 Bob Sykes Fresh Sausage
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
4 large garlic cloves
3 Tbsps fresh oregano
1 Lb. Zucchini
¾ Lbs. Cherry tomatoes
½ cup fresh basil
Salt
Pepper
Directions:
Prepare sausage by cooking on grill until done.
Heat olive oilin a large sauté pan over medium heat.
Add garlic and oregano stirring for a few seconds,
then add zucchini and cook 3 to 5 minutes.
Cut the grilled sausage into bite size pieces and add
to pan along with tomatoes, basil, salt, and pepper.
Continue to sauté until tomatoes are just soften about
1 minute.Transfer to platter and serve.
