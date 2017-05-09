Man arrested in April shooting of gas station clerk

A Birmingham man is now facing charges in an April shooting and robbery at a Center Point gas station.

Monterius Derae King, 29, is charged with first-degree robbery and attempted murder after investigators received information linking him to the incident, according to a new release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

An employee at the Jet Pep convenience store in the 2200 block of Center Point Parkway was transported to the hospital on April 24 with serious injuries after being shot when police say King tried to rob the location.

He was apprehended with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on Saturday, May 6 while driving along I-22 in western Jefferson County.

He is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on a $90,600 bond.

King is also facing third-degree domestic violence and unauthorized use of a vehicle in an unrelated case.

