Richard Scrushy on conviction, new documentary: 'I didn't do anything wrong.'

Count Steve Wimberly among those who believe Governor Don Siegelman was improperly prosecuted, and that's why he says he spent three years on a documentary that says so.

And he's not alone.

“There was no criminal activity whatsoever,” Scrushy told WBRC in a sit-down interview. “There was never a discussion between Don Siegelman you give me this and I'll give you that.”

“I went for five years and I was an innocent man. I never should have gone, I didn't do anything wrong.”

Wimberly’s documentary, “Atticus v. The Architect: The Political Assassination of Don Siegelman,” explores both convictions and will premiere at the Alabama Theatre Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.

In 2006, a federal jury in Montgomery convicted Scrushy and Siegelman of bribery and other charges after prosecutors argued Siegelman got money from Scrushy in exchange for a seat on a state board that regulates hospitals.

Siegelman was sentenced to seven years, Scrushy to six, with courts eventually reducing both sentences.

Since their convictions, Wimberly says a growing list of people is pointing to a flawed, even criminal prosecution.

“113 former prosecutors former states attorneys general from across the country have come forward to protest this deliberate injustice,” he said.

But in the court of public opinion, Scrushy may always have a fight after a civil court found him liable for the multi-billion dollar fraud at HealthSouth, even though a federal jury acquitted him of criminal charges of fraud at the company he co-founded.

“There's not a lot I can do to make people change their mind and I'm sure Steve that there are people who will never change their mind, because let me tell you something, people in this world love to hate,” he said. “Getting them to love is a difficult thing. I spent five years in prison for a crime I didn't commit you think that was fun? I had to forgive all those people who mistreated me, I had to.”

