Mickey: Hot temperatures for the next few days

Our temperatures are expected to get downright warm to hot for the next few days. While many cities in our area made it into the low 80s yesterday, today we will likely see highs into the mid-80s and warmer still for tomorrow and Thursday.

Tonight should bring clear skies with lows near 63 and southwest winds around 5 mph.

We are expecting a few more clouds for Wednesday into Thursday afternoons, but they will likely be our warmest days in this 7-day forecast.

On Friday we are expected to see rain and thunderstorms develop. It now looks like this system could linger through part of the day on Saturday.

Forecast models are still inconsistent as to the severity of the storm potential with this system. Look for skies to clear Saturday night.

Sunday into Monday of next week appear to be mostly clear with highs in the low to mid-80s.

