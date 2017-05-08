On Your Side: How to spot fake GoFundMe pages

GoFundMe pages pop up all the time. Some of them are legitimate, while others are far from it. How do you spot the fake ones?



Just last week, Jennifer Cataldo was arrested and charged with theft after investigators say she faked cancer and used two GoFundMe pages to solicit donations to her medical fund.

The page identified Cataldo as a terminal cancer patient.



Alabama Attorney General Steven Marshall says his office received a tip saying that was not true. Marshall stresses that Cataldo is innocent until proven guilty, but he feels these type of cases are important to tackle.



Marshall says with pages like GoFundMe being so popular, his investigators must do their due diligence to investigate the claims.



The Better Business Bureau says you should do your part as well and make sure you know where the money is going. But with so many pages out there, that might be difficult.



“Unless you can verify somehow through a third party that you trust that this really is legitimate, then you really can’t know,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama.



GoFundMe says people should only give to people they know and trust.



Here are three important tips to possibly spot fake donation pages:



-Steer clear of pages with little information.



-You can also perform a reverse image search to see how many pictures show up online. If you see a lot of results, odds are it’s a scam.



-Contact the page directly. If you don’t hear anything back, then that’s probably another sign it is fake.



