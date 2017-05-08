Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama names new interim CEO following child porn scandal

The Boys and Girls club of West Alabama names a new interim President following the arrest of the former CEO who quit.



The Club's new temporary CEO Pamela Parker said the board is currently looking for a permanent person for the spot she's filling in for.



They hope to find someone in the next 60 to 90 days.



Parker is on the United Way board and has a strong fundraising and administrative background. She is learning the programming side of the Boys and Girls Club.



Former CEO Anthony Bush turned in his resignation after he was charged for possessing child porn that was found on his work computer.



“The organization is too important not to help them. We serve 165 children during the school year and close to 400 over the summer. Those programs are critical,” said Parker.



Parker said she's working on applying for gr ants that will help with funding.



Bush is due in court May 30 for his child porn charge.



