Parents speak out about safety following Sipsey Valley HS threat

Parents expressed concerns of not enough school resource officers and potential gun violence slipping through the cracks at Sipsey Valley High and Middle Schools.



The Tuscaloosa County Superintendent Dr. Walter Davie said they believe they've got some strong security measures in place.

“One thing parents aren't aware of is we do have a comprehensive safety plan at each school,” said Davie.



The plan includes intruder alert lockdown drills for students and staff.



“I'm just concerned that we need to take better security for our kids,” said parent Amber Smith. “I do think metal detectors need to be put in place and not wait for something to happen to our kids before we do it.”



Smith spoke in front of the school board Monday night because her 13-year-old daughter attends Sipsey Valley Middle School.



“She tells me every day she doesn’t want to go to school. She's missed quite of few days since this has happened. She's a good student who gets good grades, she's just scared,” said Smith.



The incident is related to the student arrested for making threats of violence towards the school on social media.



“I rather you be safe than sorry because these are our children, not their kids in the school,” said Smith.



Davie said the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office considers threats made, but must separate real from fake.



“There are employees that are concerned. They have children of their own. They have children that are there. The faculty and the staff, they want to take care of the kids. If you see any of the incidents that we've had around the country, the faculty and staff are the ones who came in front line,” said Davie.



Parents are also worried about long response times if an incident were to occur, since Sipsey Valley is out in the county.



Davie said they will review their concerns, but don't plan to make changes as of now.



