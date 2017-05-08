Man finds abandoned military markers, now he searches for families they belong to

There are twelve military families missing their loved one’s grave markers because a local man found them left by a funeral home in a building that use to be used as a storage.

Anthony Underwood found these monuments in a building that an organization he is a part of bought. He is desperately working to make sure they get to the graves they should have been placed on years ago.

So far he has already found family members for two of the markers. "One day I ran into Mr. Johnson and I remember one of the plaques had a name that seemed very familiar," Underwood says.

Sure enough it was Jerome Johnson’s brother. "And when he saw the other plaques his father was also on those plaques," Underwood explains.

His family didn't even know they were supposed to receive them. "It means a great deal for the simple reason that...I am tearing up now. To know that they were recognized by the military even this late in the game. It is a joy because at first I thought they had not recognized them," Johnson explains.

He went on to say that his family had to purchase their own grave marks for both his day and brother.

This is the same feeling 10 other families were left feeling. "People that serve, people don't know how hard a time you have and you are away from your loved ones all the time that's a hard job," Johnson states.

Underwood wants to make sure this happens to the other 10 people. "To give them recognition that people who when we are gone and no longer around that this person gave the ultimate sacrifice," Underwood explains.

