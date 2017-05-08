Homicide investigation underway in Kingston community

Police in Birmingham are investigating a homicide that happened in the Kingston housing community on Monday evening.

Authorities responded to the scene of a shooting. A man was found at 45th Place North and 8th Court North suffering a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. He later died at the hospital.

The identity of the man shot has not yet been released. No suspects have been named.

