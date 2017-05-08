Troopers: Alcohol may have been a factor in accident that claimed 15-year-old's life

State troopers say they are investigating the role alcohol played in a deadly weekend accident that left a 15-year-old Cullman High student dead.

However, no charges have been filed at this time.

A three car accident took the life of Curtis James Wilson, a sophomore and standout JV baseball player at the high school.

“Curtis James Wilson is an athlete, a scholar, a friend, a brother, and a devoted son,” said Wilson’s uncle, Dillon Lee, in a prepared statement Monday.

But more than anything, Wilson’s family members say he was already ready to provide a smile.

“Curt always had a joke for everything. It didn't matter what the topic was,” says his 13-year-old cousin, Evie Lee. “There was always a joke and he would immediately spit it out.”

“His wit and clever sarcasm could heighten the darkest of days. His carefree, easy boing charm made him a friend to everyone,” said his aunt, Chassi Waddell.

In spite of the fun memories, the family is still coming to terms with his loss.

Wilson was killed Sunday night near Van's Sporting Goods store on County Road 222.

His mother, Ashley Wilson was also injured in the three car accident.

But instead of focusing on how Curtis left this earth, the family is remembering the impact he had, including his love of baseball, family, and friends.

“My way of coping with this is just remembering all the hilarious things we did. And I will miss them, but at least I'll have memories of him so I won't ever forget him,” Evie Lee says.

“He will not die in vain,” Dillon Lee said through tears. “Something good — something great will carry on in his name. That's how Curtis will be remembered.”

