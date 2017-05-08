Leeds Fire and Rescue taking to social media to get gear

Leeds Fire and Rescue has taken to social media, looking for someone to donate a trailer to their dive team.



"I know if the city could do it right now, they would do it for us. But we just can't get it right now. We're just trying to reach out to see if anybody has got one," said Captain Josh McDaniel.



They need a tandem axle trailer capable of supporting their 24-foot pontoon boat, which was also recently donated along with a motor.



The group of specially trained first responders helps in everything from recovery operations to criminal investigations.



In addition to the city, they also serve surrounding areas as well. The trailer would allow them to take the boat wherever they need to go.



"Anything we could get would be very appreciated. Even something we have to do a little work on, that's how our boat was when we got it," said McDaniel.

