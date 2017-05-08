Groups call for payday loan reform as end of legislative session nears

Reform in Alabama is long overdue. That was the message of those who held a news conference Monday on the topic of payday loans.

“We're about the worst of the other states in the U.S. and have not had major reform in payday lending,” said Dr. Neal Berte, President of Birmingham-Southern College.

He and others in attendance say the proof is in the numbers. They say in 2015, there were 2.1 million pay day loans issued in the states, some with interest rates as high as 456 percent.

The faith based community says many times, churches and other charitable organizations are helping those who are so deep in debt.

“That's money that should be going to things like shelter and soup kitchens, but instead is going into the pockets of pay day lenders,” said the Rev. Deacon Carolyn Foster of Greater Birmingham Ministries.

With the end of the legislative session just days away, they called on residents to reach out to lawmakers, and ask them to change the rates, increase the payback time to 30 days and to support Senate Bill 284, which they say would bring relief to consumers, but still allow lenders to make loans.

“This is bi-partisan. This is all of us. If there is ever an issue we can come together on, this would be it,” said Susan DuBose of Greater Birmingham Republican Women.

But late Monday, a representative with one payday lending company, Advance America disagreed. In a statement, they said, “SB 284 imposes arbitrary restrictions on operations that would put lenders out of business and that will drive consumers to more expensive options, such as overdraft programs; unlicensed lenders; or even bankruptcy.”

