Hoover police searching for person shooting at cars on Ross Bridge

Hoover police are looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting a pellet or BB gun at cars.



"Some of them didn't know what happened. They thought they hit a rock. All they knew was they heard a loud noise," said Officer Brian Hale with Hoover police.



So far five cars have been hit.



The incidents took place Saturday night between 8-10 p.m. on Ross Bridge Parkway. Cars were hit near the Grand Avenue intersection, as well as Melton Road.



"In one situation, it shattered the window. So if you're going 30, 35, 40 miles an hour and your window busts out, that could have tragic consequences. So this is not a game," said Hale.



The department is not ruling anything or anybody out, but they do think this is likely the result of pranksters who took it too far.



"We think it is probably a young person out there, maybe with nothing else better to do. But this could be dangerous," said Hale. "We want to at least give the people in this area the peace of mind to know that it's taken care of."

