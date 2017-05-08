Jury selection underway for teen accused in murder of Hoover war - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jury selection underway for teen accused in murder of Hoover war veteran

Charleston Wells, 17. (Source: Hoover PD) Charleston Wells, 17. (Source: Hoover PD)
Mike Gilotti. (Source: Family photo) Mike Gilotti. (Source: Family photo)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Jury selection began Monday afternoon for the 17-year-old Bessemer teen accused in the 2016 shooting death of Iraq War veteran Mike Gilotti.

The Hoover man was fatally shot in his driveway shortly before 4 a.m. on January 5, 2016 as he left his home for a workout. His wife and young children heard the gunshots.

Charleston Wells is one of four teenage suspects in the case. He is accused of shooting Wells after what investigators called a night of car break-ins, first in Tuscaloosa and then in Gilotti's Hoover neighborhood.

Opening statements could take place as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

