Road projects in Tuscaloosa this week

The University of Alabama and the city of Tuscaloosa both have ongoing road projects happening this week that could affect your daily drive.

University Boulevard between Second Avenue and Doctor Edward Hilliard Drive will closed between now and May 29.

The University of Alabama is finishing phase two of the University Boulevard road improvement project.

The city is doing water main maintenance on 15th Street Tuesday. That means two right lanes on 15th Street westbound between Hackberry Lane and 10th Avenue will shut down from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also, Loop Road at the intersection of Cherokee Hill and 32nd Avenue East closes from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday so minor utility repairs can be made.

The City of Tuscaloosa is trying to do more road improvement projects in areas where it may have to do infrastructure work.

"We've got a great system where before we resurfaced a street we look at any possible problems that may come up," said Councilman Kip Tyner.

