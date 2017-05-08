Two weekend murders in Tuscaloosa have residents concerned

Two weekend killings in Tuscaloosa are not connected, but they do have one common result: They have people around town concerned.

Neighbors say a woman living at University Manor Apartments moved out after Elantheus Deshawn Prince was shot and killed Saturday morning.

Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide said Tamir Melvin was upset after learning Prince was staying here with the woman. Police accuse Melvin of shooting Prince and wounding her in the hand.

The second murder happened Sunday in a parking lot across the street from the 3000 Bar in the 600 block of Bryant Drive.

Markis Russell is accused of shooting Branden Moss to death after he tried to help someone who was beaten by a group of people after leaving the bar.

Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner says the city council could also see if there have been more disturbances at the bar.

"It always comes up where it happened and is it a pattern. Over the years, we've actually shut down three that I'm very familiar with different establishments since I've been on the council because of repeated trouble," Tyner said.

Investigators are also trying to identify all the people involved in the beating before Moss was shot and killed.

So far no one has been charged in that assault.

