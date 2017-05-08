School resource officers hold leadership summit in Hoover

The National Association of School Resource Officers is headquartered in Hoover. For the first time, the group is holding a National Leadership Summit aimed at school administrators and law enforcement.

The head of the group says the role of the resource officer has grown to the point of watching for potential sex trafficking victims. "It's hard to imagine. It really is, but some of the most vulnerable individuals to that are in our schools every day," said Mo Canady, the Executive Director of NASCRO.

The growing number of cases of inappropriate relationships between students and teachers is another concern where resources officers have to check. The biggest clue will come from students themselves.

"We are familiar with our students. We see them on a day to day basis. When we start seeing the change of behavior, we look into why that behavior is changing. Look at the history of this child. Look into family issues," said Officer DJ Schoeff, an SRO from Carmel, Indiana and board member of NASCRO.

The meeting stressed building trust between resource officers and students is critical for getting information. The role of school resource officers has expanded over the years as they look into a variety of subjects to protect students. But, one key factor always remains building relationships with students.

