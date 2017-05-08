J-P: Unseasonably warm temperatures this week

Temperatures are already soaring into the lower 80s Monday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Expect clear skies tonight with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Expect above-average temperatures through most of the week with highs Tuesday reaching the mid 80s.



Wednesday will be the hottest day all week with highs around 90 degrees. That's about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Sunshine will continue through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.



By Thursday, we can expect increasing clouds during the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s We will likely see some rain and thunderstorms Thursday night and again on Friday.



FIRST ALERT: Friday will be wet and stormy with temperatures in the upper 70s. It is possible we could see a few strong storms on Friday. At the least, we will have the potential for gusty winds and some lightning.



Weekend Forecast: We can expect mostly sunny skies this weekend and slightly milder temperatures. Highs Saturday will will reach the upper 70s. Mother's Day will be sunny with highs around 80 degrees.

