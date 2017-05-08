Tim Tebow signs multiyear extension with ESPN

The following is a press release from ESPN:

ESPN has reached a multiyear contract extension with sports icon Tim Tebow to continue as a college football analyst on SEC Network’s traveling pre-game show SEC Nation. The Heisman Award and BCS National Championship winning quarterback will also continue his role in ESPN’s College Football Playoff programming, providing personal championship perspective and analysis across networks.

In addition, Tebow’s insight and commentary will be utilized throughout the year on various high profile ESPN network shows and platforms.

“Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his analysis of college football and surprised many fans with his strong opinions and engaging presence on SEC Nation,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN senior vice president, event and studio production. “His unique experiences within the SEC and his broad national fan base are huge assets to SEC Nation and ESPN’s larger CFP coverage.”

“Over the last three years ESPN and the SEC Nation crew have become like family,” said Tebow. “I love the passion that SEC fans bring to our set every Saturday morning and I look forward to continuing to share my own love of the game with fans on ESPN and SEC Network.”

Tebow has contributed to ESPN platforms since 2014. He was the first college football analyst announced for SEC Network and has been a key voice in SEC Nation for the past three college football seasons. He brings a depth of personal football knowledge – earning both the Heisman Award and two National Championships while playing quarterback at the University of Florida.

Tebow was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2010 and led the Denver Broncos to an unlikely AFC West title and NFL Playoff Game win in 2011.

In 2016, Tebow signed a minor league baseball contract with the New York Mets and currently plays with the Columbia Fireflies. Tebow’s role with ESPN will not preclude him from continuing to pursue professional baseball opportunities.