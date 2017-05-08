Man, 22, sets himself on fire

Authorities say 22-year-old Payton Hazard doused himself with gasoline, then set himself on fire.

The incident occurred at his residence in the 3800 block of 6th Ave. South on Friday around 11:15 p.m.

Hazard was alone when this happened, according to authorities.

Hazard then walked several blocks to the Parkside Restaurant and Bar where patrons and staff found him sitting on a curb.

When Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived on the scene, Hazard told them what happened.

Authorities say Hazard was transported to UAB Hospital Trauma and Burn Intensive Care Unit.

Hazard died in the hospital the next day.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.