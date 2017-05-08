Birmingham police: 2-year-old shot in hand, expected to be OK - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police: 2-year-old shot in hand, expected to be OK

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC
Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are at the scene of a two-year-old who was shot in the hand.

The incident occurred at the Cooper Green Homes Public Housing Community.

The child is at the hospital and is expected to be OK, according to police.

As of now, police believe the shooting was an accident.

Authorities are working to retrieve the gun and continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly