Jill: Get ready for a warm week ahead

Sunshine dominates our sky once again on Monday! Temperatures rise into the lower 80s, which is slightly above normal for this time of year. Not as cool tonight. Temperatures fall back into the middle and upper 50s.



Temperatures really start to crank by Tuesday, so will you air conditioner. Highs in the upper 80s will be common starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday. You’ll also notice a bit more frizz to your hair as dew point temperatures climb into the lower 60s.



The weather looks much better for folks wanting to go out to the Oak Mountain Spring State Fair on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.



NEXT RAIN/STORM CHANCE: Friday still looks like the day we will see showers and storms. Best chance is during the afternoon and lingering through the overnight hours. Enough instability and wind shear could set up for an isolated chance for severe storms. Hail and wind are the primary threats.



MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Rain exits early on Saturday and it will be dry and breezy the rest of the day. The weather looks even better for Mother’s Day and winds will be lighter and the weather will be dry and mild.



Tracking a warm up this week on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

