'Teddy Roosevelt' lives again to endorse Carrington's campaign for AL governor

David Carrington made his gubernatorial announcement in front of his family, friends, fellow commissioners—and Theodore Roosevelt?

Yes, the 26th President of the United States made a special appearance at the county commissioner's Monday morning press conference at Vulcan Park and Museum.

Roosevelt impersonator Johnny Curry reminisced on a little bit of history before joining other speakers such as Commissioner Joe Knight in endorsing Carrington.

“He is willing to get the dirt, and the sweat and the blood that becomes necessary to do things,” Curry’s Roosevelt said in a dramatic fashion.

“[Carrington] is a man of principle,” he continued. “And that’s what this state needs, is a man of principle in its governor’s office. He fulfills that to the highest order.”

Curry’s speech was followed by Carrington’s official announcement and a hat literally being thrown in the ring.

